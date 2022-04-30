© 2022
New Study Finds Older Oil, Gas Wells Produce Much of the Country’s Methane Pollution

By Reid Frazier
Published April 30, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT
A new study finds thousands of older oil and gas wells that contribute just a fraction of the nation’s energy are responsible for a large portion of the country’s climate-warming methane pollution. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, the Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/low-producing-oil-and-gas-wells-emit-lots-of-methane-study-finds/

(Original air-date: 4/30/22)

Reid Frazier
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets.
