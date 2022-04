Text messages between midstate GOP Congressman Scott Perry and the Trump White House reveal details about his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. WITF’s Robby Brod has the details on the effort — in the face of a legal, secure, and accurate election.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/26/texts-show-details-of-pa-rep-scott-perrys-role-in-plan-to-overturn-2020-election/

(Original air-date: 4/28/22)