PA State News

In Second Debate, Pennsylvania’s GOP U.S. Senate Candidates Show Their Differences

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published April 28, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT
syed-f-hashemi-SfUETerkRKE-unsplash.jpg
Syed F Hashemi
/
Unsplash

Political jabs continue to fly as Republican candidates for U.S. Senate make their cases to primary voters. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports most of the group gathered at Carlisle’s Dickinson College for their second debate in a week.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/27/on-back-to-back-nights-pennsylvanias-u-s-senate-candidates-show-their-differences-on-voting-rights-and-democracy/

(Original air-date: 4/28/22)

PA State News
Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
