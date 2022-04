More than one thousand people in Pennsylvania die from gun violence every year, according to CeaseFirePA. Governor Tom Wolf joined advocacy groups and families of victims to call for stronger legislative action on gun safety. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/27/ceasefirepa-supporters-ask-lawmakers-to-take-steps-to-reduce-gun-violence-enough-is-enough/

(Original air-date: 4/28/22)