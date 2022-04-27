© 2022
Four Democratic Candidates for U.S. Senate Seat Square Off in Debate, Make Pitches to Primary Voters

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published April 27, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT
Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Senate candidates all say they would work to prop up the country’s democratic institutions if elected to replace outgoing Republican Senator Pat Toomey. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more on their positions.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/27/on-back-to-back-nights-pennsylvanias-u-s-senate-candidates-show-their-differences-on-voting-rights-and-democracy/

(Original air-date: 4/27/22)

