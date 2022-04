Self-driving technology developer Aurora Innovation has opened its new headquarters in Pittsburgh. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/development-transportation/2022-04-21/leaders-point-to-auroras-new-hq-as-latest-example-of-pittsburghs-future-as-a-robotics-heavyweight

(Original air-date: 4/26/22)