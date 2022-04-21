© 2022
PA State News

Republican Candidates for Governor Fight for Position as Primary Election Approaches

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published April 21, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT
Five of the nine GOP candidates for governor took the stage during the April 19 debate.

As Republican candidates for governor fight for votes in the upcoming primary, many are voicing concerns about Pennsylvania's election laws — despite ample evidence that the 2020 election was free and fair. WITF's Robby Brod has more from a debate Tuesday night, where five of those candidates spoke.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/20/pennsylvania-primary-election-2022-5-takeaways-from-spotlight-pas-republican-gubernatorial-debate/

(Original air-date: 4/20/22)

