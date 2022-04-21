Republican Candidates for Governor Fight for Position as Primary Election Approaches
As Republican candidates for governor fight for votes in the upcoming primary, many are voicing concerns about Pennsylvania's election laws — despite ample evidence that the 2020 election was free and fair. WITF's Robby Brod has more from a debate Tuesday night, where five of those candidates spoke.
Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/20/pennsylvania-primary-election-2022-5-takeaways-from-spotlight-pas-republican-gubernatorial-debate/
(Original air-date: 4/20/22)