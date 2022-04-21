© 2022
EPA Says Pennsylvania Is Failing to Meet Pollution Reduction Goals in the Chesapeake Bay

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published April 21, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT
Pennsylvania is among Chesapeake Bay watershed states that, under federal law, must reduce pollution going into the bay by 2025. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, the Environmental Protection Agency says Pennsylvania isn't doing enough, and plans to push the commonwealth to meet its goals.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/18/pennsylvanias-plan-fails-to-meet-goal-for-reducing-pollution-in-the-chesapeake-bay-the-epa-says/

(Original air-date: 4/21/22)

Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with a focus on the region’s growing Latino community. She is interested in grassroots political movements and covering the discussions happening in underrepresented communities of color.
