EPA Says Pennsylvania Is Failing to Meet Pollution Reduction Goals in the Chesapeake Bay

Pennsylvania is among Chesapeake Bay watershed states that, under federal law, must reduce pollution going into the bay by 2025. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, the Environmental Protection Agency says Pennsylvania isn't doing enough, and plans to push the commonwealth to meet its goals.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/18/pennsylvanias-plan-fails-to-meet-goal-for-reducing-pollution-in-the-chesapeake-bay-the-epa-says/

(Original air-date: 4/21/22)