PA State News

Reading Organization Loses $225K in Grant Money After Falsely Claiming to Be a Nonprofit

By Anthony Orozco | WITF
Published April 18, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT
Reading is missing out on one community group’s anti-violence program geared toward younger people because the group falsely presented itself as a nonprofit. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports the situation comes amid a rise in violence in the city.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/13/reading-group-loses-225k-anti-gun-violence-grant-because-its-not-an-official-nonprofit/

(Original air-date: 4/18/22)

Anthony Orozco | WITF
Anthony Orozco is the Latino communities reporter for WITF. Anthony joined PA Post in May 2020 as a Report For America corps member and transitioned to WITF in August 2020. He has worked in central Pennsylvania as a journalist, poet and community organizer since graduating with a degree in journalism from the University of Cincinnati in 2012.
