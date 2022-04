Counties could not use private grant money to help fund election operations under a pair of bills a state Senate committee is moving forward. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/13/pennsylvania-senate-approves-ban-on-private-election-funding-grants-and-ending-ballot-drop-boxes/

(Original air-date: 4/15/22)