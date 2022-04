The last coal-fired power plant in Allegheny County is closing. The last day of power generation at Cheswick Generating Station was March 31st. For State Impact Pennsylvania, the Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports.

Read the full story: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/allegheny-countys-last-coal-fired-power-plant-is-closing-cheswick/

(Original air-date: 4/13/22)