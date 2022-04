Pregnant women in Pennsylvania who are insured through Medicaid will now have healthcare coverage for a full year after giving birth, rather than just 60 days postpartum. WESA’s Kate Giammarise has more.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-04-11/pennsylvanians-will-now-get-a-full-year-of-medicaid-coverage-after-giving-birth

(Original air-date: 4/12/22)