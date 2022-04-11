Lehigh County DA Recommends State lawmakers Ditch No-Excuse Mail-In Voting After Dropbox Incidents

A prosecutor says people who dropped off multiple mail-in ballots at dropboxes in Lehigh County in last fall’s election probably did not commit fraud. But WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, the county district attorney is still recommending state lawmakers ditch no-excuse, mail-in voting rules over the issue.

(Original air-date: 4/11/22)