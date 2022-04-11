© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive. Less than $7,000 to go! Tap here to donate or call 610-758-8810. 🎧
PA State News

Lehigh County DA Recommends State lawmakers Ditch No-Excuse Mail-In Voting After Dropbox Incidents

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published April 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT
tiffany-tertipes-sY5-f-eviXs-unsplash.jpg
Tiffany Tertipes
/
Unsplash

A prosecutor says people who dropped off multiple mail-in ballots at dropboxes in Lehigh County in last fall’s election probably did not commit fraud. But WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, the county district attorney is still recommending state lawmakers ditch no-excuse, mail-in voting rules over the issue.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/08/some-pennsylvania-republicans-want-to-get-rid-of-ballot-dropboxes-experts-say-thats-a-step-too-far/

(Original air-date: 4/11/22)

PA State News
Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
See stories by Sam Dunklau | WITF