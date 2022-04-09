New Settlement Has Put Proposed PA Liquid Natural Gas Plant on Hold Indefinitely

Environmental groups that challenged an air quality permit extension for a proposed natural gas plant in northern Pennsylvania are hoping a recent settlement will spell the end of the project. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the groups say this is a win for climate and the environment, but the big picture is a little more complicated.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/21/proposed-pennsylvania-natural-gas-plant-on-hold-after-legal-challenge/

(Original air-date: 4/9/22)