PA State News

New Settlement Has Put Proposed PA Liquid Natural Gas Plant on Hold Indefinitely

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published April 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT
joshua-j-cotten-EHt9VrQnUc8-unsplash.jpg
Joshua J. Cotten
/
Unsplash

Environmental groups that challenged an air quality permit extension for a proposed natural gas plant in northern Pennsylvania are hoping a recent settlement will spell the end of the project. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the groups say this is a win for climate and the environment, but the big picture is a little more complicated.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/21/proposed-pennsylvania-natural-gas-plant-on-hold-after-legal-challenge/

(Original air-date: 4/9/22)

PA State News
Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
