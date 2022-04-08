© 2022
PA State News

Wolf Threatens to Call Special Session if Time Limit for Child Sexual Abuse Cases Isn’t Extended

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published April 8, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
Governor Tom Wolf says if lawmakers don’t extend the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse this year, he’ll call a special session on the matter. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/05/if-pennsylvania-senators-dont-extend-legal-time-limits-for-child-sexual-abuse-cases-gov-tom-wolf-said-hell-call-a-special-session/

(Original air-date: 4/8/22)

