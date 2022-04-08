Wolf Threatens to Call Special Session if Time Limit for Child Sexual Abuse Cases Isn’t Extended

Governor Tom Wolf says if lawmakers don’t extend the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse this year, he’ll call a special session on the matter. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/05/if-pennsylvania-senators-dont-extend-legal-time-limits-for-child-sexual-abuse-cases-gov-tom-wolf-said-hell-call-a-special-session/

(Original air-date: 4/8/22)