PA State News

Activists and LGBTQ Residents Call for Chambersburg’s Nondiscrimination Ordinance to Be Reinstated

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published April 7, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT
sophie-emeny-g8_RshvAYCY-unsplash.jpg
Sophie Emeny
/
Unsplash

Chambersburg is the only municipality in Pennsylvania to have repealed a LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination ordinance. But WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports advocacy groups are working to raise awareness about why such protections are needed.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/05/activists-and-lgbtq-residents-call-for-chambersburgs-nondiscrimination-ordinance-to-be-reinstated/

(Original air-date: 4/7/22)

PA State News
Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with a focus on the region’s growing Latino community. She is interested in grassroots political movements and covering the discussions happening in underrepresented communities of color.
