The country has a shortage of about 80,000 professional truck drivers, according to the American Trucking Associations. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports on a new apprenticeship program in Carlisle.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/01/pennsylvania-has-a-truck-driver-shortage-a-new-truck-driving-apprenticeship-in-carlisle-hopes-to-tackle-the-problem/

(Original air-date: 4/5/22)