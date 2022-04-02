Good Government Groups Want Lawmakers to Make It Harder for Committee Chairs to Block Popular Bills

A good government group says committee chairs and general assembly majority leaders are preventing widely popular bills from being considered for a vote. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, the group is calling on the state legislature to change that.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/31/groups-seeks-to-keep-pennsylvania-lawmakers-from-ignoring-popular-bills/

(Original air-date: 4/1/22)