© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive! Tap here to donate or call 610-758-8810. 🎧
PA State News

PA’s Unemployment System Still Dealing with a Case Backlog Over Two Years After Pandemic Shutdowns

By Kate Giammarise | WESA
Published March 28, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT
PADeptL&I.PNG
Google Maps
/
Google Street View
Labor and Industry Building, 651 Boas Street, Harrisburg.

More than two years after the first pandemic-related business shutdowns, a backlog of cases continues to plague Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system. WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports on the bottleneck keeping the state from quickly resolving more than 40,000 backlogged claims.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-03-28/part-of-pennsylvanias-persistent-unemployment-compensation-backlog-not-enough-workers

(Original air-date: 3/28/22)

PA State News
Kate Giammarise | WESA
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She was part of the P-G staff that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting on the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
See stories by Kate Giammarise | WESA