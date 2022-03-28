PA’s Unemployment System Still Dealing with a Case Backlog Over Two Years After Pandemic Shutdowns

More than two years after the first pandemic-related business shutdowns, a backlog of cases continues to plague Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system. WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports on the bottleneck keeping the state from quickly resolving more than 40,000 backlogged claims.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-03-28/part-of-pennsylvanias-persistent-unemployment-compensation-backlog-not-enough-workers

(Original air-date: 3/28/22)