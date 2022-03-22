© 2022
Psychedelic Therapy Integral to Ancient Societies May Be Coming to Pennsylvania

By Anthony Orozco | WITF
Published March 22, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT
Psychedelic drugs are gaining popularity in clinical studies focusing on hospice care, military veterans and people who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Elected leaders and therapists are looking to make these treatments more accessible and include populations that have been left out.

WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports clinicians are looking to use pre-Columbian treatments with origins in Latin America to help heal people throughout the commonwealth."

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/09/psychedelic-therapy-integral-to-ancient-societies-may-be-coming-to-pennsylvania/

(Original air-date: 3/22/22)

Anthony Orozco | WITF
Anthony Orozco is the Latino communities reporter for WITF. Anthony joined PA Post in May 2020 as a Report For America corps member and transitioned to WITF in August 2020. He has worked in central Pennsylvania as a journalist, poet and community organizer since graduating with a degree in journalism from the University of Cincinnati in 2012.
