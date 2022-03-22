Psychedelic drugs are gaining popularity in clinical studies focusing on hospice care, military veterans and people who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Elected leaders and therapists are looking to make these treatments more accessible and include populations that have been left out.

WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports clinicians are looking to use pre-Columbian treatments with origins in Latin America to help heal people throughout the commonwealth."

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/09/psychedelic-therapy-integral-to-ancient-societies-may-be-coming-to-pennsylvania/

(Original air-date: 3/22/22)