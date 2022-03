The state is asking for feedback on a proposed rule to limit what are called “forever chemicals” in drinking water. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports PFAS have been linked to poor health effects.

Read the full story at:https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/03/16/pennsylvania-asks-for-input-on-pfas-rule/

(Original air-date: 3/21/22)