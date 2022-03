Three state universities being brought under one roof will share a new name when classes begin in the fall. WITF's Sam Dunklau reports, it's the latest move in the State System of Higher Education’s integration effort involving its 14 campuses.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/03/3-pennsylvania-state-schools-to-merge-into-commonwealth-university/

(Original air-date: 3/12/22)