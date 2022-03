The Pennsylvania State Police's to-do list includes conducting firearm background checks and investigating nuisance businesses more quickly. WITF's Sam Dunklau reports the agency is pitching lawmakers on the funding it will need to make those things happen.

(Original air-date: 3/11/22)