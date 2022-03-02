Mental Illness, Homelessness Programs in Danger of Closing with Norristown Hospital Land Deal

Three community programs for people experiencing mental illness or homelessness, located on a corner of Norristown State Hospital, are slated to close this summer. The move will leave few options for dozens of vulnerable people. Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis reports the state agreed to give the property to the Montgomery County redevelopment authority.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/01/people-with-mental-illness-to-lose-home-over-norristown-land-deal/

(Original air-date: 3/2/22)