Mental Illness, Homelessness Programs in Danger of Closing with Norristown Hospital Land Deal

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published March 2, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST
1024px-Norristown_State_Hospital_3.jpg
Montgomery County Planning Commission
/
CC BY 2.0, Via Wikimedia Commons
An abandoned building on the grounds of the Norristown State Hospital

Three community programs for people experiencing mental illness or homelessness, located on a corner of Norristown State Hospital, are slated to close this summer. The move will leave few options for dozens of vulnerable people. Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis reports the state agreed to give the property to the Montgomery County redevelopment authority.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/01/people-with-mental-illness-to-lose-home-over-norristown-land-deal/

(Original air-date: 3/2/22)

PA State News
Brett Sholtis | WITF
Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
