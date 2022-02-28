Survey Finds Over a Quarter of Register Nurse Positions Went Vacant, Posing More Challenges for Hospitals

A new survey from Pennsylvania’s health care company member association says shortages of doctors, nurses and nurse assistants are making it hard for hospitals to keep up with demand. Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis has the details.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/24/more-than-one-in-four-registered-nurse-positions-went-vacant-recent-survey-reports/

(Original air-date: 2/28/22)