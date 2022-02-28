© 2022
PA State News

Survey Finds Over a Quarter of Register Nurse Positions Went Vacant, Posing More Challenges for Hospitals

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published February 28, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST
A new survey from Pennsylvania’s health care company member association says shortages of doctors, nurses and nurse assistants are making it hard for hospitals to keep up with demand. Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis has the details.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/24/more-than-one-in-four-registered-nurse-positions-went-vacant-recent-survey-reports/

(Original air-date: 2/28/22)

Brett Sholtis | WITF
Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
