Supreme Court Hears Case Which Could Impact EPA’s Authority, Ability to Address Climate Change

Published February 28, 2022 at 9:32 PM EST
This week the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that will look at how the EPA can address climate change. The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant looks at why the court might have taken up the case, and what it might mean beyond the EPA.

Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/experts-fear-scotus-could-hamstring-epa-and-other-federal-agencies-in-upcoming-climate-case/

(Original air-date: 2/28/22)

Julie Grant got her start in public radio at age 19 while at Miami University in Ohio. After studying land ethics in graduate school at Kent State University, Julie covered environmental issues in the Great Lakes region for Michigan Radio's "The Environment Report" and North Country Public Radio in New York. She's won many awards, including an Edward R. Murrow Award in New York, and was named "Best Reporter" in Ohio by the Society of Professional Journalists. Her stories have aired on NPR's "Morning Edition," "The Splendid Table" and "Studio 360." Julie loves covering agricultural issues for the Allegheny Front—exploring what we eat, who produces it and how it's related to the natural environment.
