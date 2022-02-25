© 2022
PA State News

New PA Congressional Map Will Likely See Two GOP Candidates Face Off in Competitive Primary

By Anne Danahy | WPSU
Published February 25, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST
The map the Pennsylvania Supreme Court picked Wednesday for the state’s Congressional districts puts two Republican congressmen in the same north central district. But as WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports, one of those Congressmen, Fred Keller, says he’ll run in the new 9th district instead, where he’ll likely face another Republican incumbent in the primary.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-02-24/new-pennsylvania-congressional-map-means-u-s-rep-keller-faces-a-competitive-republican-primary

(Original air-date: 2/25/22)

Anne Danahy | WPSU
Anne Danahy is a reporter at WPSU. She was a reporter for nearly 12 years at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, where she earned a number of awards for her coverage of issues including the impact of natural gas development on communities.
See stories by Anne Danahy | WPSU