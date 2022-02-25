New PA Congressional Map Will Likely See Two GOP Candidates Face Off in Competitive Primary

The map the Pennsylvania Supreme Court picked Wednesday for the state’s Congressional districts puts two Republican congressmen in the same north central district. But as WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports, one of those Congressmen, Fred Keller, says he’ll run in the new 9th district instead, where he’ll likely face another Republican incumbent in the primary.

