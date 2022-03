U.S. political leaders are mostly unified against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports on what midstate members of Congress are saying about the unprovoked attack.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/24/most-central-pennsylvania-congressional-reps-condemn-ukraine-attack-some-criticize-biden-administration/

(Original air-date: 2/25/22)