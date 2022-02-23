© 2022
Though the Olympics Are Over, People Are Being Inspired to Try Out Winter Sports

By Julia Zenkevich | WESA
Published February 23, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST
karl-hornfeldt-3k4PyCfGDLs-unsplash.jpg
Karl Hörnfeldt
/
Unsplash

The Winter Olympics wrapped up on Sunday, but Pittsburghers are still flocking to skating rinks and ski slopes, many of them inspired by the games. WESA’s Julia Zenkevich reports some local winter sports spots have seen increased attendance since the games began.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/arts-sports-culture/2022-02-21/winter-sports-hit-their-peak-in-pittsburgh-after-the-olympics

(Original air-date: 2/23/22)

Julia Zenkevich | WESA
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh.
