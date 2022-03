Employers across the country continue to struggle with hiring and retaining staff. And as WESA’s An-Li Herring reports, they’re less inclined than ever to lay off workers, especially in Pennsylvania.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/economy-business/2022-02-22/bankruptcies-plummet-as-pennsylvania-households-benefit-from-covid-19-aid-and-pandemic-savings

(Original air-date: 2/22/22)