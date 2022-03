More than a dozen state lawmakers and advocacy groups are arguing before the state Supreme Court. WITF's Sam Dunklau reports the arguments will be over how to split Pennsylvania up into 17 new Congressional districts.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/17/pennsylvanias-supreme-court-is-set-to-start-weighing-new-congressional-map-ideas/

(Original air-date: 2/21/22)