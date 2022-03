A second daily Amtrak train between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg could be in the future thanks to money from the bipartisan infrastructure package. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/development-transportation/2022-02-18/pennsylvania-norfolk-southern-negotiating-2nd-daily-amtrak-train-between-pittsburgh-and-harrisburg

(Original air-date: 2/21/22)