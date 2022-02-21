1% Of Pennsylvania Farmers Are People of Color. Changing That Could Help Solve an Agricultural Labor Shortage

The government has a history of discriminating against farmers of color. Now, groups in Pittsburgh are spearheading efforts to make the sector more diverse. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports that could help to avert an impending shortage of agricultural workers.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/economy-business/2021-12-22/1-of-pennsylvania-farmers-are-people-of-color-changing-that-could-help-solve-an-ag-labor-shortage

(Original air-date: 2/21/22)