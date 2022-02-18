DCNR Says It Needs $1.4 Billion to Improve State Parks and Forests

Governor Tom Wolf is proposing a $1.7 billion pandemic recovery plan, including $450 million for conservation and recreation. But WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it needs $1.4 billion to improve state parks and forests.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/15/dcnr-says-it-needs-1-4-billion-to-address-infrastructure-needs-at-state-parks/

(Original air-date: 2/18/22)