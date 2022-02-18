© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

DCNR Says It Needs $1.4 Billion to Improve State Parks and Forests

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published February 18, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST
French-Creek.jpg
Sarit Laschinsky
/
WDIY
French Creek State Park.

Governor Tom Wolf is proposing a $1.7 billion pandemic recovery plan, including $450 million for conservation and recreation. But WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it needs $1.4 billion to improve state parks and forests.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/15/dcnr-says-it-needs-1-4-billion-to-address-infrastructure-needs-at-state-parks/

(Original air-date: 2/18/22)

PA State News
Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with a focus on the region’s growing Latino community. She is interested in grassroots political movements and covering the discussions happening in underrepresented communities of color.
See stories by Gabriela Martínez | WITF