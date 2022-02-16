Wolf Calling for More State Spending, but How Much of His $43 Billion Budget Proposal Will Remain?

Governor Tom Wolf’s budget proposal calls for more state spending than ever before. His address earlier this week officially launched months of negotiations. WITF's Sam Dunklau breaks down what’s in the more than $43 billion plan and what positions lawmakers from both parties are already staking out.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/11/how-much-of-gov-tom-wolfs-budget-proposal-will-remain-intact-depends-on-who-you-ask/

(Original air-date: 2/16/22)