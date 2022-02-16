© 2022
Wolf Calling for More State Spending, but How Much of His $43 Billion Budget Proposal Will Remain?

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published February 16, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST
Gov. Wolf Proposes New Investments to Build Successful Future for Pennsylvania Families
Commonwealth Media Services
/
PAcast
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf delivers his final budget address Feb. 8, 2022.

Governor Tom Wolf’s budget proposal calls for more state spending than ever before. His address earlier this week officially launched months of negotiations. WITF's Sam Dunklau breaks down what’s in the more than $43 billion plan and what positions lawmakers from both parties are already staking out.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/11/how-much-of-gov-tom-wolfs-budget-proposal-will-remain-intact-depends-on-who-you-ask/

(Original air-date: 2/16/22)

Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
