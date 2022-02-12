Grand Jury, AG Shapiro Charge Energy Transfer with Environmental Crimes Related to Pipeline Explosion

A statewide grand jury and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro are charging a Texas company with environmental crimes related to a 2018 explosion along a natural gas pipeline in Western Pennsylvania. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, the Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/energy-transfer-facing-9-counts-of-environmental-crimes-for-2018-pipeline-blast/

(Original air-date: 2/12/22)