Grand Jury, AG Shapiro Charge Energy Transfer with Environmental Crimes Related to Pipeline Explosion

By Reid Frazier
Published February 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST
Pennsylvania Attorney General announcing on Oct. 5, 2021, that 46 counts of environmental crimes are being brought against Energy Transfer for their conduct during the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline.

A statewide grand jury and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro are charging a Texas company with environmental crimes related to a 2018 explosion along a natural gas pipeline in Western Pennsylvania. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, the Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/energy-transfer-facing-9-counts-of-environmental-crimes-for-2018-pipeline-blast/

(Original air-date: 2/12/22)

PA State News
Reid Frazier
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets.
