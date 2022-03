Pennsylvania is set to get an influx of federal infrastructure money to plug abandoned oil and gas wells. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports old wells leak methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/02/01/pennsylvania-could-get-100m-in-federal-money-to-plug-leaky-old-gas-wells/

(Original air-date: 2/11/22)