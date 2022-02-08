NAACP Alleges Lebanon County DA Violated Conduct, Ethics Rules in Recent Police Shooting Investigations

A branch of the NAACP alleges Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf violated rules of professional conduct and ethics. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports the complaint focuses on her handling of investigations into two recent state police shootings of unarmed people.

