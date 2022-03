Reading’s police chief is lauding proposals by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro to help fill vacancies in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports he sees potential in recruiting, training and holding on to diverse candidates.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/04/community-leaders-optimistic-with-proposals-to-fill-police-vacancies/

(Original air-date: 2/7/22)