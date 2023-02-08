Zelenskyy makes a rare visit to the U.K. as the Russian war on Ukraine nears 1 year

LONDON — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Britain for his first visit to the U.K. since his nation was invaded by Russian forces nearly a year ago. It's one of the few times he has left Ukraine since the war began.

Zelenskyy is holding meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and giving a speech to lawmakers inside the Westminster Parliament.

The U.K. has announced its armed forces will expand training efforts with Ukrainian troops, and extend this to include marine forces as well as combat fighter jets, so they become familiar with aircraft used by NATO members.

Amid applause, Zelenskyy told U.K. legislators that Ukraine "will always come out on top of evil." He told lawmakers inside the ancient Westminster Hall that "Russia will lose," adding that Britain "is marching with us to the most important victory of our lifetime."

He also thanked Britain for providing major military equipment and training.

