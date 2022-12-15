© 2022
Congress dodges a partial government shutdown with a short-term spending measure

By Dustin Jones
Published December 15, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST
The U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Senate passed a continuing resolution Monday to avoid a partial government shutdown if negotiations stalled.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
Congress bought itself some time Thursday night when the Senate approved a one-week stopgap spending measure. The deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown was Friday, and now lawmakers have more time to iron out the details on a much larger spending package.

The Senate's vote on the continuing resolution follows the House's on Wednesday night. The bill now goes to President Biden.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are still working to get what they want into an omnibus package that addresses that nation's spending through September 2023.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says he hopes members can put together the permanent spending plan so they can direct funds to the military, send aid to Ukraine and fund other domestic priorities.

Key negotiators declined to go into details of the proposal or overall numbers but said earlier this week that there was bipartisan agreement on a framework.

The budget for the fiscal year is submitted by the president and outlines spending goals for the upcoming year. Congress then works to hash out what items will stay and what will go.

Biden's proposal called for $5.8 trillion for the upcoming fiscal year, including $1.6 trillion in discretionary spending. Congress had signed a different continuing resolution in September to avoid a shutdown.

The stopgap spending measure passed on a vote of 71-19.

NPR News
Dustin Jones
Dustin Jones is a reporter for NPR's digital news desk. He mainly covers breaking news, but enjoys working on long-form narrative pieces.
