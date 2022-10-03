Ukraine war updates: Russia retreats from a key city it just claimed to annex (Oct. 3)

Updated October 4, 2022 at 8:37 AM ET

As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week.

What to watch this week

Russia's parliament will ratify its attempted annexation of four Ukrainian territories, widely condemned internationally as illegal. On Monday, the lower house unanimously approved it. The upper house is expected to pass it on Tuesday.

Following Ukraine's recapture of Lyman in the east, Ukrainian forces appeared to break through Russian lines in the south on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 70 Friday.

What happened last week

Sept. 26: The first troops called up in Russia's new mobilization in Ukraine arrived at military bases, many with no prior training and with few trainers on hand, according to British defense intelligence. Putin later said "mistakes" in the call-up should be corrected.

Sept. 27: Russia claimed that staged referendums in four occupied regions of Ukraine showed the people chose to join the Russian Federation. United Nations leaders and many countries called the process a sham and a violation of international law.

Sept. 28: Moscow-backed officials in occupied parts of Ukraine made appeals for the regions to join the Russian Federation. Putin's approval rating fell 6 points to 77% in a poll by the Levada Center. The U.S. Defense Department, meanwhile, announced $1.1 billion in additional security aid to Ukraine.

Sept. 29: Star Wars actor Mark Hamill threw his support behind a fundraiser to buy drones for Ukraine in the "war with the evil empire," he said.

Sept. 30: Putin signed documents claiming Russia is annexing four regions from Ukraine, but world powers refuse to recognize it. Ukraine applied for "accelerated" NATO membership.

Oct. 1: Russian forces retreated as Ukraine recaptured the city of Lyman, located in one of the eastern regions the Kremlin claimed to annex.

Oct. 2: Leaders of nine European countries made a joint statement in support of Ukraine joining NATO. And Pope Francis made a strong plea for Putin to end the war.

