Trevor Noah said he is leaving The Daily Show. Take a look at some memorable moments

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah announced he is leaving the show after seven years with the program.

"I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through – the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey ... and I realized that after the seven years, my time is up," he said on Thursday night's episode before a shocked audience. Noah gave no timetable for his departure.

Noah first joined The Daily Show as a consultant in 2014, and took over hosting duties from Jon Stewart in 2015.

Here's a look back at some of Noah's most memorable moments on the show.

His first episode as host

In his first episode as the official host, he started the show by paying tribute to Stewart and addressed the controversy about him taking over the show.

Noah, a native of South Africa, joked, "Why didn't they get an American to host? And again, Comedy Central tried, and those people also declined, and so once more a job Americans rejected is now being done by an immigrant."

His interview with Tomi Lahren

Noah sat down in 2016 with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who received backlash at the time for her views on Black Lives Matter and immigration.

"Why are you so angry?" Noah asked her.

"I'm actually not that angry. It's just there's things that need to be said, Trevor, and a lot of people are afraid to say them," she responded.

He went on to address her opinion on Black Lives Matter, saying, "For somebody who is not racist, you have to spend a lot of time saying 'I'm not racist.'"

"I think [BLM] started with good intentions," she said. "The minute protesting turned into rioting and looting and burning and militant actions, that's when I lost respect for Black Lives Matter," to which Noah reasoned people riot after sporting games and that Lahren is judging the movement on the actions of a few.

The 15-minute interview was seen almost 19 million times.

His interview with Bad Bunny

In his interview with international reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny last year, the Puerto Rican artist talked about his acting role on Narcos:Mexico, how much he loves World Wrestling Entertainment and bending gender norms.

"I'm just trying to unify," Bad Bunny said. "Every person, everybody can feel comfortable with my music, with my videos, can feel comfortable in the concerts, like create space where everyone can feel comfortable is what I try."

Bad Bunny also spoke of having mass appeal, even with those who don't understand his Spanish lyrics: "This is who I am, this is my music, this is my culture. If you don't like it, don't listen to me."

His critique of Donald Trump

Noah often went viral for his critiques of former President Trump, during moments such as Trump's inauguration, his impeachment and more recently, the lawsuit against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James on fraud charges.

"And here's the problem that everyone realized about Donald Trump, almost too late," Noah said in one episode. "Facts mean nothing to him. Donald Trump has no relationship to facts, none, like no relationship, not even like a distant cousin."

In one episode, a correspondent gives Trump supporters an ideology test, asking them questions about religion, LGBT rights and if a woman should be president.

