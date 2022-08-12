Read the full warrant documents from FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

FBI agents retrieved multiple sets of classified documents from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida this week, newly unsealed documents reveal.

The search warrant and property receipt documents show agents seized papers with a range of classifications, include at least three items labeled "Miscellaneous Top Secret Documents."

Also retrieved were multiple binders of photos, an item labeled "Potential Presidential Record" and one item labeled "Info re: President of France."

