Live Updates: A former aide to Mark Meadows to testify at Jan. 6 panel hearing

Updated June 28, 2022 at 12:46 PM ET

The Jan. 6 committee is holding a hearing Tuesday with Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Mark Meadows aide, as a witness. The committee announced the hearing on Monday "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony" after saying there would be no additional hearings until July.

Given the urgency of the hearing and the significant pieces of information Hutchinson already shared with the Democrat-led committee, expectations are growing that this former top Republican staffer will reveal something explosive when she sits down to testify.

This story will be updated throughout Tuesday's 1 p.m. hearing. Watch the livestream above and follow live updates below.

Update 12:45 p.m. ET:

A meeting before the hearing: Members of the Jan. 6 met in a sensitive compartmented information facility, according to two people familiar with the meeting, a secured House briefing room usually used for dealing with classified information that requires extra protection against leaks and eavesdropping technology.

Original story posted at 8:50 a.m. ET:

Cassidy Hutchinson, the Mark Meadows aide who appeared in videotaped testimony before the Jan. 6 committee last week, is the panel's surprise witness for Tuesday's hearing, NPR has confirmed.

The committee announced Monday that it would hold a hearing Tuesday "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

The hearing announcement was unexpected; the committee was on brief hiatus until the week of July 11.

This will be the sixth hearing for the Democrat-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

