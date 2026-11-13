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Southwest Kansas has a lot in common with other rural counties in the middle of the U.S. that produce the country's food. But in this year's midterm election, the usual sea of red broke blue for the first time in decades in three majority Latino counties. On the ground, voters and activists say tension over immigration enforcement was the leading cause for the shift. Calen Moore with High Plains Public Radio, a part of the Kansas News Service, reports.

CALEN MOORE, BYLINE: Lizette Avalos-Morales paced the room with her family as she awaited the results of this month's midterms. She has experienced a lot of firsts in her life - first in her immediate family to graduate high school and college and now, on election night, when the 32-year-old found out she became the first Latina elected to the Seward County Commission. The cheers drowned out the howling prairie wind.

(CHEERING)

MOORE: But in late September, Avalos-Morales was on the ground as an activist when dozens of immigration and customs enforcement agents showed up in Seward and neighboring counties. This was the first time she saw a heightened ICE presence. Prior to President Trump's second term, she says any sweeps were smaller. ICE agents parked along roads leading to beef-packing plants and dairy farms. Avalos-Morales warned workers to be careful.

(SOUNDBITE OF WHISTLE)

LIZETTE AVALOS-MORALES: (Speaking Spanish).

MOORE: In Spanish, she says, "beware, ICE is in town." This part of the country is a lot like other places in Middle America. It's a rural hub for agriculture, acting as a primary source for the nation's beef and milk. But these three counties in southwest Kansas - Finney, Ford and Seward - heavily rely on immigrant labor, primarily from Central America, in meat-packing plants. The long term work has built lasting communities. In this part of Kansas, Latinos make up the majority of the population.

Voters here have tended to vote Republican. But this year, the Democratic margin in these rural counties shifted by anywhere from about 35 to 52 points, compared to 2024's presidential results. Avalos-Morales says her community witnessing the actions of ICE firsthand helped her win her election and also had an impact on flipping her county as young people protested.

AVALOS-MORALES: I went to the protest, and I had QR codes, and I said, get registered, right? And I registered probably, like, 40 people during those events.

MOORE: Seward County and Finney County saw Democrats outpace Republicans in voter registration following ICE detainments, with Ford County not far behind. Still, Donald Trump won these counties with as much as 68% of the vote just two years ago. Seward County's longtime Democratic chair, Kay Burtzloff, says the harsh immigration enforcement was the catalyst.

KAY BURTZLOFF: There was a trigger. ICE was the trigger. I think that really got people motivated.

MOORE: As a result, the three predominantly Latino counties in Kansas helped send a Democratic candidate to statewide office for the first time in over 20 years. Senator-elect Adam Hamilton became the first Democrat Kansas has elected to the Senate since 1932, largely boosted by the Latino vote. Burtzloff says this change is monumental.

BURTZLOFF: We have a Latino population that has awoken to their political power.

MOORE: Twenty-five-year-old Latina voter Salma Garcia cast a ballot this year for the first time. She joined a local voter mobilizing network, and she says it educated her on how voting works and its importance.

SALMA GARCIA: It's not like I could go around stopping ICE from, you know, grabbing people or just from scaring people.

MOORE: But she said what she could do is vote.

For NPR, I'm Calen Moore in Seward County, Kansas.

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