In Photos: Hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica as the strongest storm to hit the island in recorded history.

The National Hurricane Center warns the damage in Jamaica will be catastrophic.

Hurricane Melissa is bringing catastrophic wind and flood-generating rain to Jamaica. The island of more than 2.8 million residents as well as thousands of tourists were advised to take shelter as the Category 5 storm closed in with top winds of 185 miles per hour.

Here is what the scene looks like now:

NOAA / via AP / via AP This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Melissa, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Ricardo Makyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Waves crash onto the beach in Kingston on October 27, 2025. Hurricane Melissa threatened Jamaica with potentially deadly rains after rapidly intensifying into a top-level Category 5 storm, as residents scrambled for shelter from what could be the island's most violent weather on record.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP A man watches the coastline in Kingston, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa closes in, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP A man wades through a flooded street ahead of the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

Octavio Jones / Reuters / Reuters Douglas Butler, a retired fisherman, fills up a barrel of water for his household as Hurricane Melissa approaches, in Port Royal, Jamaica on Oct. 27, 2025.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP People take shelter at a school ahead of Hurricane Melissa's forecast arrival in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Volunteers assemble relief packages for Hurricane Melissa at the Global Empowerment Mission headquarters in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 27, 2024. Hurricane Melissa threatened Jamaica with potentially deadly rains after rapidly intensifying into a top-level Category 5 storm, as residents scrambled for shelter from what could be the island's most violent weather on record.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP A fisherman ties boats in preparation for the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

AFP / via Getty Images / via Getty Images A man attempts to secure the roof of his home ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, on October 27, 2025.