Sudan's army recapture presidential palace in Khartoum

Sudan's army have taken control of the presidential Palace after days of intense fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

It's the first time the army have recaptured the palace since it was occupied by the RSF at the outbreak of the war, almost two years ago which has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Heavy gunfire and airstrikes have been reported in the vicinity of the palace for days. Last week, the head of the RSF, Mohammed Hamdan Dagolo appealed to his fighters not to retreat from the palace in a video posted on social media.

But the army have taken it and continue to advance through the capital which has been dominated by the RSF for most of the war. The conflict for control of Sudan has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 12 million people displaced and as many as 150,000 people dead.

