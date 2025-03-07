The short history of Trump's tariff chaos — and more that happened this week

We'll be recapping what you need to know every Friday morning for the first 100 days of the Trump administration. Get more updates and analysis in the NPR Politics newsletter.

After drops in the stock market, outcry from the Big Three automakers in the U.S. and a conversation with Mexico's president, President Trump again reversed himself and is delaying tariffs against Mexico and Canada.

It was just the latest chapter in a chaotic rollout of one of Trump's favorite economic tools, one that economists broadly say will lead to higher prices. Many tariffs on lots of goods are still in place, and the delay on the rest only extends until April 2, leaving companies and consumers unsure of what to expect, sometimes hour to hour.

"It may be a little bit of an adjustment period," Trump said in his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, acknowledging economic repercussions that could result from tariffs, and he asked Americans, farmers in particular, to "bear with me."

Here's a look at just some of Trump's back-and-forth on tariffs since taking office, leading up to this week:

Jan. 20: On the day of Trump's inauguration, he promises tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China will be implemented Feb. 1.

Feb. 1: Trump signs executive order to implement tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, set to start on Feb. 4. Canada announces retaliatory 25% tariffs.

Feb. 3: Trump delays tariffs on Canada and Mexico by a month. He says Mexico will send 10,000 troops to the U.S. border in order to curb migration, and he was trying to work out an economic structure with Canada.

Feb. 4: 10% tariffs are, in fact, put in place against China with China issuing retaliatory tariffs. The Postal Service puts a ban on packages from Hong Kong and China.

Feb. 5: The Postal Service reverses course and lifts the ban it put in place on Chinese packages because of the potential to create massive disruptions for online retailers and U.S. shoppers.

Feb. 10: Trump says he will impose 25% tariffs on steel imports from all countries, and he raises aluminum tariffs from 10% to 25%.

Feb. 13: Trump signs a memorandum that sets the stage for "reciprocal tariffs" to go into effect across the board on April 2.

Feb. 26: Trump says at Cabinet meeting he might give Canada and Mexico a one-month reprieve on tariffs until April 2.

Feb. 27: Trump reverses course and says they will go into effect March 4.

March 1: Trump signs executive order to increase U.S. lumber production and orders probe into potential lumber import tariffs. The U.S. imports billions of dollars in lumber products from Canada.

March 2: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says tariffs on Canada and Mexico remain a "fluid situation" and that they could be less than 25%.

March 3: Lutnick again says it's possible the tariffs don't go into effect, but Trump later confirms they will.

March 4: Trump levies 25% tariffs against Mexico, Canada and China. China hits the U.S. with retaliatory tariffs, including on some agricultural imports, including chicken, pork, soy and beef. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau blasts Trump for cozying up to Russian President Putin and imposing tariffs against allies. He threatens to hit the U.S. with retaliatory tariffs; Mocking Trudeau as "governor," Trump says he will hit back if that happens. The stock market tumbles in response. Lutnick says some of the tariffs could be rolled back as soon as the next day.

March 5: Trump delays tariffs related to autos until April 2.

March 6: Trump delays tariffs on Mexican goods. Later, he does the same for Canadian goods. The reprieve expires April 2.

Lots more happened this week -- from Trump's address to Congress, the suspension of aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, more firings at agencies, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talking up vitamins instead of vaccines to combat measles, and more.

The pace has been frenetic these first six weeks, but Trump made clear on Tuesday that it's just the beginning.

"We are just getting started," Trump said during his joint address, in which he focused heavily on the culture war issues that have made him popular with his MAGA base.

Here's a day-by-day look at what happened since last Friday in a continuing effort to chronicle the major events and actions during the first 100 days the Trump administration:

Friday, Feb. 28:

Saturday:

New email to federal workers goes out, asking them what they did the week before at work.

Trump signs an executive order designating English as the official language of the country.

Trump signs an executive order to increase U.S. lumber production and orders probe into possible lumber import tariffs

Francis Collins, the former head of the National Institutes of Health, resigns from the agency.

Sunday:

Defense Department stops offensive cyber operations against Russia, NBC News reports.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz says on CNN that it is "going to take concessions on territory" from Ukraine for there to be a peace deal. He also says Russia will have to concede "security guarantees." He says those would be "European-led."

Lutnick suggests tariffs against Canada and Mexico could be less than 25%, calling it a "fluid situation."

A Kremlin spokesman says Trump's foreign policy "largely coincides with our vision."

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

White House Press Secretary Leavitt says reports of Trump preparing to sign an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education is "fake news."

The House votes to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, over his protest in the House chamber during Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Hampton Dellinger, who has challenged the Trump administration's decision to fire him as head of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which protects whistleblowers and those fired without cause, says that his legal battle is "now over." He said: "I think the circuit judges erred badly because their willingness to sign off on my ouster -- even if presented as possibly temporary – immediately erases the independence Congress provided for my position, a vital protection that has been accepted as lawful for nearly fifty years. Until now. And given the circuit court's adverse ruling, I think my odds of ultimately prevailing before the Supreme Court are long."

Ipsos finds economic confidence has dropped 14 points since November.

Trump announces on social media that he will exempt more imported goods from Mexico from his 25% tariffs on Mexican goods. "I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum."

Trump says he's deciding on whether to revoke temporary legal status for Ukrainian refugees. There are about 240,000 Ukrainians in the U.S., who fled after Russia's invasion.

Trump is moving to make big changes at Voice of America, led by Kari Lake, an ex-local-TV-anchor-turned-Trump-ally, who lost bids for both governor and U.S. Senate.

A Columbia University student received notice from the university that she was being investigated for antisemitic harassment. She wrote an op-ed in the school newspaper, calling Israel's actions in killing tens of thousands of Gazans after Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre a "genocide."

The Trump Justice Department drops an Idaho case about the right to an emergency abortion. The Biden Justice Department had argued the emergency rooms were required to perform the procedures if the life of the mother or serious health consequences were at stake.

The Army says 1,140 more troops are set to be sent to the southern border.

Trump appears to rein in DOGE, saying now that his Cabinet is in place, he wants to see more coordination with agency heads and a "scalpel" rather than "hatchet" approach. When asked about DOGE in the Oval Office by reporters, he says he wants "good people" to be kept and underperforming ones to be fired, like those who don't show up to work. But he also backed Musk's efforts so far. "I think they've done an amazing job," he says and then repeats false claims that many dead people are getting checks, and he speculates that there were "probably kickbacks" federal workers were taking from the billions DOGE is claiming to have saved.

