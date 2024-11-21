© 2024
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

By Nick Spicer
Published November 21, 2024 at 10:34 AM EST
The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas' military chief Mohammed Deif.
Laurens Van Putten
/
ANP/AFP via Getty Images
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Israel rejects the court's allegations, which include the use of starvation as a weapon of war and "intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population."

The ICC also issued a warrant Thursday for the arrest of Muhammad Deif, Hamas' military chief. Israel said in August that it had killed Deif but Hamas has not confirmed Deif's death. The ICC's chief prosecutor Karim Khan had previously sought arrest warrants for two other Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, but withdrew the requests as both men have since been confirmed dead.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Nick Spicer
Nick Spicer serves on NPR’s International Desk as Europe Editor, working with a team of correspondents in Moscow, Kyiv, Berlin, Paris, Rome and London.