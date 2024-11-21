The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Israel rejects the court's allegations, which include the use of starvation as a weapon of war and "intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population."

The ICC also issued a warrant Thursday for the arrest of Muhammad Deif, Hamas' military chief. Israel said in August that it had killed Deif but Hamas has not confirmed Deif's death. The ICC's chief prosecutor Karim Khan had previously sought arrest warrants for two other Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, but withdrew the requests as both men have since been confirmed dead.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

